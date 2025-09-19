Karan Johar Wins Legal Battle to Protect Name and Image Rights

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction safeguarding the personality and publicity rights of filmmaker Karan Johar. The court restricted various platforms from exploiting Johar's name, image, and persona for commercial benefit without authorisation.

Justice Manmeet P S Arora found that Johar had presented a strong preliminary case, with the balance of convenience in his favor, ultimately preventing the use of his likeness through ex-parte ad interim orders. Johar's rights had been violated by abusive and misleading online content, leading to this judgment.

The court mandated the takedown of infringing material and prohibited the sale of merchandise featuring Johar's image. The order targets several online platforms, including social media giants Google and Meta, ensuring extensive protection of Johar's personal brand.

