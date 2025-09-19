Gujarat Woman Burned in Barbaric Loyalty Test

In a harrowing incident in Gujarat, a 30-year-old woman from Mehsana district sustained severe burn injuries after being coerced to dip her hands into boiling oil. This was allegedly done to prove her fidelity, as orchestrated by her sister-in-law and three others, according to local police sources.

The shocking incident occurred in Gerita village, Vijapur taluka, on September 16, but came to broader attention after a video of the ordeal surfaced online three days later. Acting on the woman's complaint, Vijapur police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her sister-in-law, Jamuna Thakor, Jamuna's husband, Manubhai Thakor, and two accomplices. The victim is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital, while the suspects remain on the run, revealed Deputy Superintendent of Police Dineshsinh Chauhan.

The distressing footage depicts the woman being compelled by her assailants to immerse her hands into a pot of scalding oil. Deputy Superintendent Chauhan explained that the accused believed the woman would not suffer burns if she were truly loyal to her husband. Police efforts continue to apprehend the absconders.

(With inputs from agencies.)