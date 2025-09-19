Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Deletion Claims in Karnataka

The Election Commission has dismissed allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed systemic deletion of votes belonging to Congress supporters in a Karnataka constituency. Despite Gandhi's accusations, the commission confirmed that no illicit deletion of electors occurred.

Gandhi criticized the Election Commission, labeling it as a passive 'election watchman' complicit in what he described as 'vote theft.' In response, the commission clarified the application process for voter deletions, emphasizing that submission does not guarantee automatic deletion.

In Aland, Karnataka, an investigation was initiated after 6,018 applications were submitted online for vote deletion, of which only 24 were legitimate. An FIR was filed, and comprehensive data was handed to the police for further probing, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)