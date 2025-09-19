Left Menu

Indore Carnage: Drunken Truck Driver Faces Fresh Charges

A truck driver named Gulsher, along with his helper, faces new charges after allegedly driving intoxicated, mowing down pedestrians, and obstructing police work in Indore. Past incidents reveal three prior charges against Gulsher, including serious criminal acts. Blood alcohol tests showed seven times the legal limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:57 IST
In a shocking incident on Indore's Airport Road, a drunk truck driver, Gulsher, has been charged after allegedly mowing down three pedestrians and injuring over ten others. The driver, along with his helper Shankar Thakur, was arrested and is currently in police custody, charged with multiple offenses including obstructing government work.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, an additional case has been filed against Gulsher for negligent driving and damaging public property. At the scene, Gulsher ignored police warnings and collided with a government vehicle before eventually being stopped.

Past brushes with the law reveal that Gulsher, a resident of Dhar district, has faced charges for molestation, illegal possession of weapons, and unnatural acts with a mare. Tests showed his blood alcohol level was more than seven times the legal limit, raising critical concerns about road safety and law enforcement.

