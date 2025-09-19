Left Menu

Court Halts Temple Fund Misallocation for Ayyappa Sangam Travel

The Kerala High Court has stayed the order by the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) permitting officials to use temple funds for attending the Global Ayyappa Sangam. The court emphasized that temple funds are trust property for temple operations and cannot be used for unrelated expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:24 IST
The Kerala High Court has intervened to stop officials from tapping into temple funds to pay their way to the Global Ayyappa Sangam, marking a significant stance on fiscal management of religious funds.

A bench determined that temple funds are meant strictly for temple-related uses, criticizing the proposal's deviation from this principle.

This interim ruling comes as the board faces backlash for its controversial fiscal order, igniting a debate over the permissible use of religious funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

