Cyber Sangram: Unraveling Rajasthan's Rs 100 Crore Online Fraud Racket

Rajasthan Police has successfully dismantled an extensive online fraud racket that enabled cybercriminals to conduct scams totaling over Rs 100 crore, officials announced on Friday.

In an operation named 'Cyber Sangram', Alwar police apprehended six individuals, among them the principal suspect, Sanjay Arora. The operation commenced following numerous complaints regarding suspicious transactions in a specific bank account.

Police investigations revealed that the group enticed people with commission rewards to establish fake current accounts, which were subsequently used by gangs involved in gambling, online gaming, and cyber fraud. Authorities seized a wealth of evidence, including multiple financial instruments and mule account details.

(With inputs from agencies.)