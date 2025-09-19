Left Menu

Cyber Sangram: Unraveling Rajasthan's Rs 100 Crore Online Fraud Racket

Rajasthan Police has dismantled an online fraud racket, arresting six individuals for facilitating scams exceeding Rs 100 crore. Operating under 'Cyber Sangram', the suspects were found providing bank accounts to cybercriminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police has successfully dismantled an extensive online fraud racket that enabled cybercriminals to conduct scams totaling over Rs 100 crore, officials announced on Friday.

In an operation named 'Cyber Sangram', Alwar police apprehended six individuals, among them the principal suspect, Sanjay Arora. The operation commenced following numerous complaints regarding suspicious transactions in a specific bank account.

Police investigations revealed that the group enticed people with commission rewards to establish fake current accounts, which were subsequently used by gangs involved in gambling, online gaming, and cyber fraud. Authorities seized a wealth of evidence, including multiple financial instruments and mule account details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

