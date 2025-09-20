Left Menu

Trump Administration's Battle Over Venezuelan Deportation Protection in Supreme Court

The Trump administration has once again approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to lift a ruling that bars the termination of temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans. This follows previous judicial actions, showing ongoing tensions between the administration's immigration policies and federal law directives.

The Trump administration has sought the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court for a second time, aiming to overturn a ruling that prevents it from ending deportation protections for Venezuelans, originally granted under Joe Biden. The Department of Justice filed an emergency application urging the Supreme Court to vacate a decision originally maintaining protections under the TPS program.

The Justice Department argued that allowing over 300,000 Venezuelans to remain in the country is contrary to national interest, opposing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bid to terminate their protection. Previously in May, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the administration, lifting a temporary injunction issued earlier by U.S. Judge Edward Chen, which halted TPS termination while the case was ongoing.

Judge Chen's final ruling found that Noem's actions to end TPS violated federal law guiding governmental agency actions, spotlighting the administration's immigration stance. The case underlines tensions arising from the administration's focus on reducing both legal and illegal immigrant numbers. TPS offers deportation protection and work permits to people from crisis-stricken countries, with cash applications made in 2021 and 2023 under Biden. However, Noem, appointed by Trump, moved to rescind these recent extensions for Venezuelans, sparking legal contention as justices deliberate on adherence to court orders.

