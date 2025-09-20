Left Menu

Digital ID: Revolutionizing Immigration in Britain

British PM Keir Starmer is set to introduce a digital ID system as part of a comprehensive reform of the UK’s asylum and immigration framework, with specifics still in development. The move aims to streamline access to services and manage immigration challenges effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:11 IST
Digital ID: Revolutionizing Immigration in Britain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to address the ongoing challenges within the UK's asylum and immigration framework, Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to introduce a digital ID system, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

This initiative is slated to be unveiled at the forthcoming party conference, although specific details are still being finalized. The digital ID is designed to be a versatile tool for employment and rental agreement verification, potentially extending to all legally residing individuals in Britain.

While the proposal is part of a broader commitment to leveraging technology for service access, its scope remains subject to change as the government navigates political pressure to control migrant flows. A government spokesperson emphasized the commitment to using tech to ease service accessibility, hinting at an expansion on existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
2
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India
3
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
4
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025