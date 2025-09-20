Digital ID: Revolutionizing Immigration in Britain

In a strategic move to address the ongoing challenges within the UK's asylum and immigration framework, Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to introduce a digital ID system, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

This initiative is slated to be unveiled at the forthcoming party conference, although specific details are still being finalized. The digital ID is designed to be a versatile tool for employment and rental agreement verification, potentially extending to all legally residing individuals in Britain.

While the proposal is part of a broader commitment to leveraging technology for service access, its scope remains subject to change as the government navigates political pressure to control migrant flows. A government spokesperson emphasized the commitment to using tech to ease service accessibility, hinting at an expansion on existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)