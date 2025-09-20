Trump's H1-B Fee Hike Sends Ripples Through Indian Workforce

US President Donald Trump has announced a substantial increase in the fees required for H1-B visa applications, elevating the cost to a significant USD 100,000. This decision is expected to have a major impact on Indian employees working in the United States under this work visa program.

On Friday, President Trump signed the proclamation detailing the fee increase, targeting companies that sponsor H1-B applicants. The Trump administration has cited the need to ensure that individuals entering the country through this program possess exceptional skills and do not pose a threat to American workers' employment opportunities.

This policy shift reflects the administration's broader strategy to prioritize jobs for American citizens, potentially reshaping the landscape for international skilled workers seeking employment in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)