Left Menu

EU Sanctions: A Strike at Russia's War Economy

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy praises EU's 19th sanctions package targeting Russia's economy. It focuses on diminishing energy revenue, finance, high-tech resources, and military industries, aiming to pressure Russia to negotiate peace. EU leaders stress the sanctions impact on Russian financial schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 04:22 IST
EU Sanctions: A Strike at Russia's War Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the European Union's announcement of its 19th sanctions package against Russia. He described the measures as a significant blow to core drivers of Russia's war economy, targeting areas such as energy revenues, finance, high-tech resources, and the military-industrial base.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized her intention to encourage Russia to negotiate peace by imposing these sanctions, marking more than three years of ongoing conflict. She expressed her hope for giving peace a real chance in the region.

EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, highlighted the strategic focus on crippling Russia's financial resources, including the introduction of a 'shadow fleet' and measures against financial evasions in third countries. The sanctions package awaits unanimous member state approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
2
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India
3
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
4
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025