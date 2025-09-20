EU Sanctions: A Strike at Russia's War Economy

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the European Union's announcement of its 19th sanctions package against Russia. He described the measures as a significant blow to core drivers of Russia's war economy, targeting areas such as energy revenues, finance, high-tech resources, and the military-industrial base.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized her intention to encourage Russia to negotiate peace by imposing these sanctions, marking more than three years of ongoing conflict. She expressed her hope for giving peace a real chance in the region.

EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, highlighted the strategic focus on crippling Russia's financial resources, including the introduction of a 'shadow fleet' and measures against financial evasions in third countries. The sanctions package awaits unanimous member state approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)