The Russian Defense Ministry has clarified that its fighter jets did not breach Estonian airspace, maintaining their course over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea.

Three MiG-31 fighter aircraft adhered strictly to international airspace regulations during their journey from northwest Russia to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

This confirmation of compliance, shared via Telegram, was corroborated by independent checks, ensuring the jets did not deviate from their intended flight path.

(With inputs from agencies.)