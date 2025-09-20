Left Menu

Russian Fighter Jets Navigate Baltic Skies Without Incident

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian fighter jets did not violate Estonian airspace while flying over neutral Baltic Sea waters. The MIG-31 aircraft adhered to international airspace regulations, maintaining their flight path from northwest Russia to Kaliningrad, confirmed by independent verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:20 IST
The Russian Defense Ministry has clarified that its fighter jets did not breach Estonian airspace, maintaining their course over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea.

Three MiG-31 fighter aircraft adhered strictly to international airspace regulations during their journey from northwest Russia to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

This confirmation of compliance, shared via Telegram, was corroborated by independent checks, ensuring the jets did not deviate from their intended flight path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

