Concerns Mount Over Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

US lawmakers and community leaders have expressed significant concern over President Donald Trump's plan to hike the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000. They describe the move as 'reckless' and 'unfortunate', warning it will adversely affect the IT and technology sectors.

Among the opponents, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the contribution of H-1B visa holders to the US economy, noting that many have become citizens and entrepreneurs. Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Joe Biden, raised alarms about the potential loss of competitive edge in the tech sector.

The USD 100,000 fee, a significant leap from the existing USD 2000-USD 5000 range, is seen as a threat to small businesses and startups by driving away skilled workers. Discussions on alternative reforms, such as merit-based selection, have been initiated to counteract the proposed policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)