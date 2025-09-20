Left Menu

Concerns Mount Over Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

US President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications has sparked widespread concern among US lawmakers and community leaders. Critics argue it poses a threat to the IT and technology industries, potentially driving talent away and undermining America's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 07:53 IST
Concerns Mount Over Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmakers and community leaders have expressed significant concern over President Donald Trump's plan to hike the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000. They describe the move as 'reckless' and 'unfortunate', warning it will adversely affect the IT and technology sectors.

Among the opponents, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the contribution of H-1B visa holders to the US economy, noting that many have become citizens and entrepreneurs. Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Joe Biden, raised alarms about the potential loss of competitive edge in the tech sector.

The USD 100,000 fee, a significant leap from the existing USD 2000-USD 5000 range, is seen as a threat to small businesses and startups by driving away skilled workers. Discussions on alternative reforms, such as merit-based selection, have been initiated to counteract the proposed policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025