Arrest of Bangladeshi Woman Highlights Immigration Concerns in Goa

In a significant enforcement action, Goa police have detained Sarmin Bibi, a 27-year-old woman from Bangladesh, for living in India without proper documentation.

Bibi was apprehended on Saturday at Arambol beach during a routine check by Mandrem police officers. Authorities discovered she had no visa or passport, raising questions about her entry into India.

Charged under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, Bibi's case has prompted an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her illegal stay in Goa.