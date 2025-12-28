Left Menu

Arrest of Bangladeshi Woman Highlights Immigration Concerns in Goa

Sarmin Bibi, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman, was arrested in Goa for residing in India without valid documentation. Detained by police during a routine check, Bibi lacked essential travel documents, including a visa and passport. Authorities are investigating her illegal entry into the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:53 IST
Arrest of Bangladeshi Woman Highlights Immigration Concerns in Goa
In a significant enforcement action, Goa police have detained Sarmin Bibi, a 27-year-old woman from Bangladesh, for living in India without proper documentation.

Bibi was apprehended on Saturday at Arambol beach during a routine check by Mandrem police officers. Authorities discovered she had no visa or passport, raising questions about her entry into India.

Charged under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, Bibi's case has prompted an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her illegal stay in Goa.

