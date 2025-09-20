JPMorgan Advises H-1B Visa Holders: Stay Put

JPMorgan Chase's external immigration counsel has issued a precautionary advisory to H-1B visa holders, urging those currently outside the United States to return by 12:01 AM ET on September 21. This recommendation, conveyed through an internal email reviewed by Reuters, highlights potential immigration challenges.

The notice also advises H-1B holders presently in the U.S. to refrain from international travel until further guidance is provided. This counsel aims to safeguard compliance with ongoing shifts in immigration policies and regulations.

As the global landscape continues to evolve, JPMorgan's directive underscores the importance of staying informed and prepared for unexpected changes in visa regulations.