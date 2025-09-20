Trump Administration Intensifies Federal Funding Crackdown on Harvard

The Trump administration has intensified its campaign against Harvard University, imposing new restrictions on its access to federal funds. Citing financial concerns, the Department of Education has placed the prestigious institution on heightened cash monitoring status.

This shift will require Harvard to use its own funds for student aid before accessing federal money. The move comes amidst broader efforts to penalize universities over issues like climate initiatives, diversity programs, and campus protests, particularly pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The administration's pressure on Harvard includes a demand for a $36 million letter of credit and scrutiny of its admissions practices following the Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action. Facing potential federal funding cuts, Harvard has taken legal action against some of the administration's decisions.

