Left Menu

Kurmi Rail Blockade: A Drive for Recognition

The Kurmis, under the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, initiated a rail blockade across Jharkhand to demand Scheduled Tribe status and recognition of the Kurmali language in the Constitution. This has led to significant disruptions in train services as authorities enforce prohibitory orders and political parties extend support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:42 IST
Kurmi Rail Blockade: A Drive for Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defying prohibitory orders, a rail blockade spearheaded by the Kurmis unfolded at multiple stations across Jharkhand, causing partial disruptions to train services as the protest gained momentum Saturday morning.

This demonstration, staged by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, is a strategic move to press for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In response, several trains were cancelled, while others face altered routes or delays. The local administration, backed by political parties like AJSU, enforced prohibitory orders and increased security to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
2
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
3
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India
4
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025