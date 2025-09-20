Kurmi Rail Blockade: A Drive for Recognition

Defying prohibitory orders, a rail blockade spearheaded by the Kurmis unfolded at multiple stations across Jharkhand, causing partial disruptions to train services as the protest gained momentum Saturday morning.

This demonstration, staged by the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, is a strategic move to press for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In response, several trains were cancelled, while others face altered routes or delays. The local administration, backed by political parties like AJSU, enforced prohibitory orders and increased security to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)