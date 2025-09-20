CAT Conference Highlights Reforms, Technology, and Faster Justice Delivery

At the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) held at Bharat Mandapam, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, urged stakeholders to ensure that CAT fulfills its original mandate of easing the burden on higher courts by providing finality to service-related disputes.

CAT’s Mandate and Backlog Challenges

Dr. Singh emphasized that CAT, established in 1985 under Article 323-A of the Constitution, was designed to offer speedy and affordable justice to government employees and pensioners while reducing litigation load on High Courts. He warned that avoidable appeals to higher courts undermine the tribunal’s purpose, stressing that CAT rulings should provide closure at the tribunal stage.

The Minister called on members of the judiciary to voluntarily accept assignments in CAT, noting that reluctance in the past forced amendments that allowed administrative members to head benches in the absence of judicial members. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has ensured all tribunal vacancies are filled, strengthening CAT’s capacity. The next challenge, he said, was to clear pending cases within fixed timelines.

Technology and Modernisation in Tribunal Functioning

Underscoring the role of digital transformation in justice delivery, Dr. Singh pointed to:

E-filing systems for easier access.

Digitisation of records for better case tracking.

Virtual hearings , which ensured continuity during the pandemic.

Plans for AI-enabled case management systems, aimed at faster adjudication while preserving judicial independence.

He also suggested performance benchmarking across CAT benches, evaluating disposal rates, pendency reduction, adoption of technology, and litigant satisfaction. Such metrics, he said, would drive transparency, encourage best practices, and improve efficiency.

Judicial Perspectives on CAT’s Role

Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, in his inaugural address, praised CAT’s role in enhancing access to justice. He proposed that government departments set up nodal review offices to examine cases before pursuing appeals, thereby reducing litigation overload. He also encouraged the integration of Artificial Intelligence for case categorisation, translation of judgments into multiple languages, and the establishment of a National Database for Tribunals.

Justice Ranjit More, Chairman of CAT, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the Tribunal’s unique character distinct from regular courts. He traced the evolution of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, and emphasized CAT’s role in delivering justice closer to litigants through its benches and circuit benches nationwide. He underlined its expanding influence in service jurisprudence and the government’s continued support.

Government’s Commitment to Tribunal Reforms

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called for limiting repetitive appeals that delay justice, stressing the importance of digital case management and transparency. Attorney General R. Venkataramani praised CAT’s credibility, noting that the quality of appointments is vital to its continued success. He also called for capacity-building workshops for tribunal members.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Future Roadmap

Dr. Singh further noted that most CAT benches now have dedicated premises, and ongoing efforts are being made to upgrade infrastructure and manpower. While resources and technology can be provided by the government, he emphasized that the integrity and dedication of judicial officers remain central to the administration of justice.

Dignitaries and Participants

The conference was attended by senior members of the judiciary and government, including Supreme Court Judges Justice J.K. Maheshwari, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, along with High Court judges, government officials, Bar Council members, and representatives of the legal fraternity.

The conference reaffirmed CAT’s vital role in streamlining justice delivery for government employees, its adaptation to modern technology, and the collective responsibility of judiciary, government, and tribunal members in ensuring that justice is not delayed or denied.