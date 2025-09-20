Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Gunfight

A wanted criminal was apprehended after a gunfight on the Ladwa-Pipli Road. Identified as Aman from Jainpur Jatan, he carried a Rs 50,000 bounty. During the confrontation, Aman fired at police who retaliated, injuring him. A country-made pistol was recovered, linking him to a previous crime.

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials captured a wanted criminal following a gunfight near Sonti village, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The suspect, Aman of Jainpur Jatan village, had a Rs 50,000 reward for his capture. He was reportedly involved in a previous shooting at a Yamunanagar jewellery store. Aman shot at police officers during the pursuit, leading to a return of fire that left him injured.

Authorities recovered a country-made pistol from Aman, enhancing the charges against him. The takedown was a result of a tip-off about a suspicious individual on a motorcycle without a number plate, armed and dangerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

