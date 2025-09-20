Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Wanted Criminal After Gunfight
A wanted criminal was apprehended after a gunfight on the Ladwa-Pipli Road. Identified as Aman from Jainpur Jatan, he carried a Rs 50,000 bounty. During the confrontation, Aman fired at police who retaliated, injuring him. A country-made pistol was recovered, linking him to a previous crime.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials captured a wanted criminal following a gunfight near Sonti village, according to police reports released on Saturday.
The suspect, Aman of Jainpur Jatan village, had a Rs 50,000 reward for his capture. He was reportedly involved in a previous shooting at a Yamunanagar jewellery store. Aman shot at police officers during the pursuit, leading to a return of fire that left him injured.
Authorities recovered a country-made pistol from Aman, enhancing the charges against him. The takedown was a result of a tip-off about a suspicious individual on a motorcycle without a number plate, armed and dangerous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- criminal
- gunfight
- Ladwa-Pipli
- police
- capture
- Aman
- Jainpur
- pistol
- crime
- Yamunanagar
ALSO READ
Diamonds are Quantum's Best Friend: Breakthrough in Photon Capture Technology
Capture of Fugitive Murder Suspects in Odisha
Notorious Fugitive Captured in Dramatic Delhi Police Encounter
Dramatic Capture: Delhi Police Nab Fugitive Murder Suspect
E-KYC Mandated for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries