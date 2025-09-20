Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Bank Official Found Dead

Ishwar Chandra Jha, a regional manager at a national bank, was found dead in his residence, prompting an investigation by local police. The cause remains unknown as authorities await a complaint from the family to proceed further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:41 IST
Tragic Demise: Bank Official Found Dead
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday morning as Ishwar Chandra Jha, a regional manager of a nationalised bank, was discovered hanging at his home, police reported.

The 37-year-old resided in Durga Mandir Lane, within the jurisdiction of Sukhdeo Nagar police station, alongside his family. According to KK Sahu, the officer in-charge, the discovery was made around 10:30 am, following which the body was transported for a post-mortem at Ranchi Institute of Medical Science.

As investigations commence, the immediate cause of the incident remains undetermined, with police awaiting further directives from the victim's family. Sahu highlighted that Jha's wife, currently employed at a government bank, was not in a condition to provide detailed information immediately following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
2
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
3
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025