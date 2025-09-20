Tragic Demise: Bank Official Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday morning as Ishwar Chandra Jha, a regional manager of a nationalised bank, was discovered hanging at his home, police reported.

The 37-year-old resided in Durga Mandir Lane, within the jurisdiction of Sukhdeo Nagar police station, alongside his family. According to KK Sahu, the officer in-charge, the discovery was made around 10:30 am, following which the body was transported for a post-mortem at Ranchi Institute of Medical Science.

As investigations commence, the immediate cause of the incident remains undetermined, with police awaiting further directives from the victim's family. Sahu highlighted that Jha's wife, currently employed at a government bank, was not in a condition to provide detailed information immediately following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)