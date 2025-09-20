Left Menu

Ghaziabad's Infamous Gangster Balram Neutralized in Police Encounter

Balram, a notorious criminal associated with the Anil Dujana gang, was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad following his involvement in multiple extortion cases. Despite his accomplices escaping after a firefight with the police, Balram succumbed to his injuries. The police continue to search for his criminal associates.

Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-09-2025
In a significant development, Balram, a notorious criminal linked to the infamous Anil Dujana gang, was killed in a staunch police encounter in Ghaziabad on Saturday. According to the Ghaziabad police commissionerate, Balram, aged 50, was wanted for a raft of crimes, including extortion.

The encounter unfolded in Dasna when police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Balram and his associates. As the police moved in, the criminals opened fire, prompting a firefight. Balram sustained injuries and later succumbed to them in a hospital. Meanwhile, his associates managed to evade capture, with police actively pursuing them.

Balram had been terrorizing the business community, imposing hefty extortion demands and resorting to kidnapping. His criminal activities traced back to Rogan village, linked with the Dujana gang's operations. A series of crimes and extortion cases had escalated fear among local businessmen, culminating in this decisive police action. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

