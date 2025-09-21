Left Menu

Massive Red Sandalwood Seizure Exposes Smuggling Racket in Maharashtra

The forest department discovered a red sandalwood stock worth nearly Rs 12 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The wood, smuggled from southern states, was found in an abandoned farmhouse. Authorities are investigating a potential smuggling network, with 'Pushpa' surfacing as a possible code name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:07 IST
Massive Red Sandalwood Seizure Exposes Smuggling Racket in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery, the forest department has seized a colossal stockpile of red sandalwood worth approximately Rs 12 crore at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities reported on Sunday.

The initial probe indicates that the precious wood was illicitly smuggled into Maharashtra from certain southern states. Forest personnel acted on intelligence that led to a raid on an abandoned farmhouse located in Sakhre village, situated within the Dahisar forest area of Palghar taluka, during the night of September 18.

During the raid, officials unearthed approximately 200 bundles of red sandalwood concealed inside the premises, which are valued at over Rs 12 crore in the illegal market. A senior forest official described it as one of the largest seizures in recent years. The red sandalwood is protected under the Forest Act, and its trafficking is banned. A broad investigation has been launched to identify those responsible for the smuggling ring, believed to be planning to export the consignment unlawfully. The name 'Pushpa' has emerged during the inquiry, possibly hinting at a local operative or a code name within the smuggling network. Surveillance has been increased in susceptible forest regions across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
2
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
3
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
4
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025