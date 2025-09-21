Massive Red Sandalwood Seizure Exposes Smuggling Racket in Maharashtra

In a startling discovery, the forest department has seized a colossal stockpile of red sandalwood worth approximately Rs 12 crore at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities reported on Sunday.

The initial probe indicates that the precious wood was illicitly smuggled into Maharashtra from certain southern states. Forest personnel acted on intelligence that led to a raid on an abandoned farmhouse located in Sakhre village, situated within the Dahisar forest area of Palghar taluka, during the night of September 18.

During the raid, officials unearthed approximately 200 bundles of red sandalwood concealed inside the premises, which are valued at over Rs 12 crore in the illegal market. A senior forest official described it as one of the largest seizures in recent years. The red sandalwood is protected under the Forest Act, and its trafficking is banned. A broad investigation has been launched to identify those responsible for the smuggling ring, believed to be planning to export the consignment unlawfully. The name 'Pushpa' has emerged during the inquiry, possibly hinting at a local operative or a code name within the smuggling network. Surveillance has been increased in susceptible forest regions across the district.

