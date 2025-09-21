Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Visit China to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

A group of U.S. lawmakers, led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, visited China for talks, marking the first House delegation visit since 2019. The delegation aims to enhance engagement and stabilize ties between the U.S. and China. They are scheduled to meet with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:44 IST
A U.S. Congressional delegation is making headlines as it embarks on a historic visit to China. This marks the first delegation from the House of Representatives to visit China since 2019, showcasing a pivotal step in diplomatic engagement.

Led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, the bipartisan delegation has a clear mission: to strengthen ties between the world's two largest economies. According to the U.S. embassy in China, the delegation hopes to stabilize bilateral relations amid ongoing tensions.

On this visit, the group is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, underscoring the significance of these talks in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

