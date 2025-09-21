Left Menu

Malaysian Telecom Giant Maxis Faces Fresh Summons in Aircel Takeover Case

A special court has issued fresh summons to Malaysian telecom company Maxis and its former director in connection with FIPB clearance regarding Aircel's 2006 takeover. The CBI continues to pursue legal action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, related to alleged bribery and FDI misrepresentation.

In a significant legal development, a special court has issued new summons to Malaysian telecom giant Maxis and its former director, Augustus Ralph Marshall, at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted during former finance minister P Chidambaram's tenure for the 2006 Aircel takeover, according to officials.

The summons also extends to Malaysian company Astro All Asia Network in relation to the case, which has received approval from the special court. Additionally, the CBI has requested a window of three months to serve the summons in Malaysia, sources indicated.

Previously, the CBI filed charges against ex-Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and other parties in August 2014, though they were discharged in February 2017 by a special court, a decision the CBI is currently contesting in the Delhi High Court. Another charge sheet against Chidambaram and others was filed in July 2018, which is still under judicial consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

