Haryana Police Chief Reviews Festival Season Security Amid Focus on Illegal Residents and Moneylenders

The Director General of Police in Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a key meeting with senior officers to strategize on security measures for the forthcoming festival season. The gathering took place at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal, and included senior law enforcement officials from across the state.

A major focus of the meeting was on tackling the issue of foreign nationals residing illegally in Haryana. DGP Kapur mandated weekly case reviews and directed the formation of dedicated cells in each district to address these concerns. He insisted on the immediate execution of actions based on intelligence received.

The meeting also shed light on ongoing crackdowns against predatory moneylenders who exploit vulnerable populations. Kapur emphasized the need for strict monitoring and categorizing of criminal elements to enhance enforcement efficiency. Plans to bolster traffic safety, highlighted by a recent drive that issued over 30,000 penalties for violations, were also part of the discussions.

