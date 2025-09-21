Fraudulent Empire: Rajasthan's Notorious Scam Artist Caught

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Prince Saini, an alleged mastermind of an extensive scam defrauding hundreds of crores. Saini, alongside two accomplices, deceived individuals by setting up bogus companies offering fake schemes.

Saini, hailing from Dhoru village in Jodhpur district, promised SUVs for Rs 6 lakh to over 250 people. His fraudulent operations came to light after he duped victims through businesses like Tronex World and a multi-level marketing firm. His educational venture, Grow More Education Pvt Ltd, further ensnared unsuspecting students, amassing Rs 66 lakh in fees.

Despite collecting enormous sums, only Rs 2.5 lakh remained in Saini's accounts, indicating his premeditated escape plan. The other arrested individuals have been identified as Mamta Bhati and Dinesh Bagdi, police officials confirmed, as investigations continue into this vast network of deception.

