Fraudulent Empire: Rajasthan's Notorious Scam Artist Caught

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group apprehended alleged scam artist Prince Saini and two accomplices for defrauding over Rs 50 crore through fake companies. Saini, who failed his Class 12 exams, established various fraudulent firms, cheating victims with false promises of lucrative returns and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:34 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Prince Saini, an alleged mastermind of an extensive scam defrauding hundreds of crores. Saini, alongside two accomplices, deceived individuals by setting up bogus companies offering fake schemes.

Saini, hailing from Dhoru village in Jodhpur district, promised SUVs for Rs 6 lakh to over 250 people. His fraudulent operations came to light after he duped victims through businesses like Tronex World and a multi-level marketing firm. His educational venture, Grow More Education Pvt Ltd, further ensnared unsuspecting students, amassing Rs 66 lakh in fees.

Despite collecting enormous sums, only Rs 2.5 lakh remained in Saini's accounts, indicating his premeditated escape plan. The other arrested individuals have been identified as Mamta Bhati and Dinesh Bagdi, police officials confirmed, as investigations continue into this vast network of deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

