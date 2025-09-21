Thane Police Bust - Rs 78 Lakh Urea Scam Uncovered

In a significant crackdown, Thane rural police seized urea stock worth Rs 78 lakh, detaining 11 individuals accused of diverting subsidised fertiliser meant for farmers to the black market, an official reported on Sunday.

The operation involved intercepting two trucks loaded with bags labeled 'industrial use' on Saturday. Upon inspection, it was confirmed that semi-coated urea meant for agricultural purposes had been illegally repacked to mislead buyers. This led to police and crime branch raiding a Padgha village godown on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The raid unearthed workers actively engaged in this illegal activity. Authorities seized 1,217 bags of urea, additional agricultural-grade urea, and other materials. Those arrested include eight godown workers and three truck personnel. A case has been registered under various provisions, and further investigations are ongoing.

