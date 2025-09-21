Left Menu

Zomi Chiefs Demand Repeal of Manipur Land Notification

The Zomi Chiefs Association (ZCA) has called for the repeal of a Manipur government notification aimed at centralising land registration, alleging it violates tribal rights. Protests have arisen amidst ongoing ethnic tensions, underscoring demands for a Union Territory to secure constitutional safeguards for the Zo people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:33 IST
Zomi Chiefs Demand Repeal of Manipur Land Notification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Zomi Chiefs Association has vehemently opposed a recent government notification in Manipur aimed at a centralised land registration system. In their statement on Sunday, they described the directive as unconstitutional and a threat to tribal rights, urging its immediate repeal.

The association accused the Meiteis of acquiring land in tribal hill areas through alleged deceptive claims, asserting that large portions of land have already been annexed without consent. They argue this move seeks to centralise land registration in Imphal, eroding the constitutional protections for tribal communities.

In Churachandpur, posters have appeared, echoing calls for safeguarding lives and demanding territorial separation as a solution to the ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023. The ZCA insists that the creation of a Union Territory is the only viable means to protect their ancestral lands and rights.

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025