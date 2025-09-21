Zomi Chiefs Demand Repeal of Manipur Land Notification

The Zomi Chiefs Association has vehemently opposed a recent government notification in Manipur aimed at a centralised land registration system. In their statement on Sunday, they described the directive as unconstitutional and a threat to tribal rights, urging its immediate repeal.

The association accused the Meiteis of acquiring land in tribal hill areas through alleged deceptive claims, asserting that large portions of land have already been annexed without consent. They argue this move seeks to centralise land registration in Imphal, eroding the constitutional protections for tribal communities.

In Churachandpur, posters have appeared, echoing calls for safeguarding lives and demanding territorial separation as a solution to the ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023. The ZCA insists that the creation of a Union Territory is the only viable means to protect their ancestral lands and rights.