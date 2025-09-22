Left Menu

H-1B Visa Fee Reform: $100,000 Levy Announced for New Petitions

President Donald Trump has announced a $100,000 fee for all new H-1B visa petitions submitted after September 21, 2025, as part of a reform initiative to curb abuses and protect American workers. The fee will affect FY2026 and future lotteries, sparking discussions on the implications for foreign workers and companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:45 IST
President Donald Trump has proclaimed a $100,000 fee requirement for all new H-1B visa petitions filed after September 21, 2025, aiming to reform and protect American labor interests. This initiative, outlined by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), represents a significant shift in the employment-based immigration policy.

The fee is applicable to any new petition submitted post the 12:01 am deadline on the specified date, but it does not impact current visa holders or those renewing their status. The move is part of broader efforts to ensure the H-1B program is utilized for hiring highly-skilled foreign workers, thereby raising labor standards.

Further reforms include potential changes to wage levels and the prioritization of high-paid workers, alongside coordinated implementation by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State. These steps, according to officials, are necessary to refine the program and curb exploitation.

