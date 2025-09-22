Left Menu

New World Screwworm Detected Near U.S.-Mexico Border

A new case of New World screwworm has been confirmed in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, close to the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is considering releasing sterile flies in the area as part of measures to control the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent discovery of New World screwworm in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon has raised cross-border concerns, given its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico frontier. The announcement came from Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) and was echoed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is actively analyzing new data regarding the confirmed case in Nuevo Leon. In response, the USDA plans to deploy sterile flies to counteract the threat, should it become necessary. This step is part of a broader containment strategy aimed at preventing the spread of this pest across borders.

The New World screwworm poses a significant risk to livestock, causing severe economic impacts. The discovery in a region so close to the U.S. underscores the importance of binational cooperation in managing agricultural pests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

