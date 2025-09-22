New World Screwworm Detected Near U.S.-Mexico Border

A recent discovery of New World screwworm in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon has raised cross-border concerns, given its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico frontier. The announcement came from Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) and was echoed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is actively analyzing new data regarding the confirmed case in Nuevo Leon. In response, the USDA plans to deploy sterile flies to counteract the threat, should it become necessary. This step is part of a broader containment strategy aimed at preventing the spread of this pest across borders.

The New World screwworm poses a significant risk to livestock, causing severe economic impacts. The discovery in a region so close to the U.S. underscores the importance of binational cooperation in managing agricultural pests.

