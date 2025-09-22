World Leaders Push for Palestinian Statehood Amid Tensions

France and Saudi Arabia are set to gather numerous global leaders in an endeavor to galvanize support for a two-state resolution. This initiative seeks formal recognition of a Palestinian state, a move likely to provoke strong reactions from Israel and the United States, both of which are boycotting the summit.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon criticized the summit as unproductive, arguing it rewards terrorism. In response, Israel is contemplating annexing parts of the West Bank and imposing bilateral actions against Paris. The U.S. has also warned of potential repercussions for nations opposing Israel, particularly targeting France, as President Emmanuel Macron hosts the event.

As France drives the agenda, various countries have already recognized Palestine. Yet, Israel remains opposed, citing doubts over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's ability to implement promised reforms. The urgency of the summit is underscored by Israel's ongoing Gaza offensive and escalating violence in the West Bank.

