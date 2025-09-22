Left Menu

World Leaders Push for Palestinian Statehood Amid Tensions

France and Saudi Arabia are convening world leaders to garner backing for a two-state solution. Despite Israeli and U.S. boycott, multiple nations move to recognize Palestine as a state. The summit, occurring before the UN General Assembly, seeks to address escalating violence and reinforce Palestine's diplomatic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:36 IST
World Leaders Push for Palestinian Statehood Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France and Saudi Arabia are set to gather numerous global leaders in an endeavor to galvanize support for a two-state resolution. This initiative seeks formal recognition of a Palestinian state, a move likely to provoke strong reactions from Israel and the United States, both of which are boycotting the summit.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon criticized the summit as unproductive, arguing it rewards terrorism. In response, Israel is contemplating annexing parts of the West Bank and imposing bilateral actions against Paris. The U.S. has also warned of potential repercussions for nations opposing Israel, particularly targeting France, as President Emmanuel Macron hosts the event.

As France drives the agenda, various countries have already recognized Palestine. Yet, Israel remains opposed, citing doubts over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's ability to implement promised reforms. The urgency of the summit is underscored by Israel's ongoing Gaza offensive and escalating violence in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.

Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused ...

 India
2
GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

 India
3
Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

 India
4
CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in India's Crypto Landscape

CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in Ind...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025