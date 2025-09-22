Pfizer Eyes Major Merger in Anti-Obesity Sector Amid Rising Health Concerns

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is approaching the final stages of a significant acquisition, with a $7.3 billion takeover bid for New York's weight-loss drug company, Metsera. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, Pfizer plans to purchase Metsera at $47.50 per share upfront, with an additional $22.50 per share based on performance metrics.

In other health news, Mexico's SENASICA has confirmed a case of New World screwworm detected in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, a location close to the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is stepping in to manage the situation by considering the release of sterile flies in the affected region.

These developments underscore the ongoing challenges and strategic moves within the global health landscape, reflecting both business dynamics and public health responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)