U.S. Lawmakers Mark Historic Visit to China, Strengthening Dialogue

In a historic visit to Beijing, a U.S. delegation from the House of Representatives met with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, marking the first such visit in six years. Discussions were geared towards fostering military-to-military exchanges between the two countries, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, who underscored the importance of frequent visits and robust conversations. Smith highlighted the need to open communication lines, particularly around military matters, to improve the bilateral relationship. Chinese state media reported that Dong described the visit as a positive step in enhancing communication efforts.

The meeting comes on the heels of a phone call between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, amid strained ties due to trade issues, U.S. tech restrictions, and regional security concerns. Further high-level talks are planned, signaling a potential thaw in relations, as leaders agreed to meet at an upcoming forum in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)