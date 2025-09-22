Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Mark Historic Visit to China, Strengthening Dialogue

A U.S. lawmakers' delegation, led by Representative Adam Smith, visited Beijing for the first time in six years to meet Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun. The discussions aimed to boost military-to-military communication and improve bilateral ties, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:53 IST
In a historic visit to Beijing, a U.S. delegation from the House of Representatives met with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, marking the first such visit in six years. Discussions were geared towards fostering military-to-military exchanges between the two countries, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, who underscored the importance of frequent visits and robust conversations. Smith highlighted the need to open communication lines, particularly around military matters, to improve the bilateral relationship. Chinese state media reported that Dong described the visit as a positive step in enhancing communication efforts.

The meeting comes on the heels of a phone call between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, amid strained ties due to trade issues, U.S. tech restrictions, and regional security concerns. Further high-level talks are planned, signaling a potential thaw in relations, as leaders agreed to meet at an upcoming forum in South Korea.

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

