CPCB Marks 51st Foundation Day with New Labs, SAMEER 2.0 and Reforms

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) celebrated its 51st Foundation Day at Parivesh Bhawan, New Delhi on September 22, 2025, marking more than five decades of dedicated service in safeguarding India’s environment. The event was graced by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Extending greetings to CPCB officials and employees, Shri Yadav lauded the organization’s role in environmental governance. He emphasized that CPCB has earned credibility over the years, with its data and reports trusted not only by courts of law but also by the citizens of India.

Balancing Economy and Ecology

In his address, the Union Minister reflected on India’s development trajectory as it advances toward becoming a $5 trillion economy. He underscored the importance of synchronizing economic growth with environmental responsibility. With the historic GST reforms also taking effect on the same day, Shri Yadav stressed that environmental norms and regulations must continuously evolve to meet new challenges.

He advocated for closer collaboration with IITs, academic institutions, and research organizations to foster innovations in clean technology. He urged the development of low-polluting alternatives and scalable green technologies, ensuring their wider availability to strengthen the Make-in-India initiative.

Strengthening CPCB’s Role in Capacity Building

Highlighting CPCB’s crucial role, Shri Yadav described the board as an “umbrella organisation” that should take the lead in capacity building for State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and agencies across the country. He noted that beyond regulation, CPCB should act as a mentor institution, guiding state-level agencies in developing skills, infrastructure, and scientific expertise.

Reflecting on recent regulatory reforms, including the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 (which decriminalized certain provisions) and the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, the Minister emphasized that laws alone are not enough. Environmental protection must become part of collective consciousness. He stressed the importance of linking social sciences with science and technology to bring about behavioural change, which he described as the foundation of sustainable regulatory mechanisms.

New Infrastructure and Facilities

As part of the celebrations, Shri Yadav laid the foundation stone of CPCB’s new headquarters building. He also inaugurated two advanced laboratories located at CPCB’s Regional Directorates in Pune and Shillong.

The Pune laboratory is equipped to monitor up to 70 environmental parameters , serving Maharashtra and surrounding regions.

The Shillong laboratory can monitor 62 parameters, providing critical environmental monitoring capacity for the North-Eastern states including Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim.

These facilities will significantly enhance the nation’s ability to track air, water, and soil quality while addressing regional environmental challenges.

Launch of SAMEER 2.0 for Citizen Engagement

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the upgraded SAMEER App (Version 2.0). Designed with a user-friendly interface, the app introduces personalized alerts, location-based services, and interactive features to encourage greater citizen participation. Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app aims to enhance public awareness and engagement in air quality management.

Workforce and Knowledge Strengthening

To expand CPCB’s technical and administrative strength, Shri Yadav distributed offer letters to 13 new recruits, welcoming them into various roles within the organization.

Additionally, two significant publications were unveiled:

“Classification of Polluted River Stretches, 2025” – a technical report based on national water quality monitoring data. A manual on freshwater benthic macroinvertebrates – titled “Identification of Non-Polluted and Polluted Stretches and Water Bodies through Freshwater Benthic Macroinvertebrates in India”, providing guidelines for ecological monitoring and river health assessment.

Wide Participation of Stakeholders

The event witnessed participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, reflecting the collaborative spirit needed for environmental protection. Attendees included:

Secretary, MoEFCC, Shri Tanmay Kumar

DG (Forest) & Special Secretary, MoEFCC, Shri Sushil Kumar Awasthi

Additional Secretary, MoEFCC and CPCB Chairman, Shri Vir Vikram Yadav

Additional Secretary, MoEFCC, Shri Amandeep Garg

Also present were senior government officials, CPCB Board Members, State Pollution Control Boards and PCC representatives, state government officials, experts, international organizations, industry associations, academicians, civil society, media, and former CPCB leaders.

Looking Ahead

As CPCB enters its 52nd year, the organization stands poised to further its mandate of environmental protection through capacity building, technological innovation, and citizen engagement. With new infrastructure, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and a renewed focus on behavioural change, CPCB’s role as India’s environmental watchdog is set to expand in scope and impact.