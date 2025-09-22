Bosnia Faces EU Membership Roadblocks Amidst Political Tensions

The European Union enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, has urged Bosnia to accelerate reforms crucial for its EU integration, during a visit marred by a boycott from the country's Serb community. Her call comes after the EU invited Bosnia and Herzegovina to open membership negotiations—an offer widely considered historic for the ethnically divided nation.

Progress towards Bosnian EU membership is stalled by the country's failure to adopt necessary reforms, exacerbated by political tensions. Serb politicians, led by separatist leader Milorad Dodik, have obstructed governmental work following his conviction for ignoring international rulings aimed at maintaining Bosnia's fragile peace.

Despite the EU's commitment of €6 billion to assist Western Balkan nations in joining the European common market, Bosnia risks losing financial support unless it fulfills reform requirements by September's end. This predicament highlights the significant internal challenges Bosnia faces on its path to EU integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)