Jacqueline Fernandez's Legal Battle: High Court Drama in Money Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez faced a setback on Monday as the Supreme Court refused to intervene in a lower court's dismissal of her plea. The appeal aimed to quash an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) tied to a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

A bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih advised Fernandez's senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi to withdraw the plea, suggesting it could be better addressed at a later stage. While the bench acknowledged that Fernandez reportedly received expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar, it maintained the high court's decision at this juncture.

Fernandez, who has been linked to the case due to her receipt of high-value gifts, has denied knowledge of Chandrasekhar's criminal activities. However, the court emphasized the established legal precedent affirming the Enforcement Directorate's authority in the matter, leaving the actress to consider her legal options.

(With inputs from agencies.)