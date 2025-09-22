Exotic Bird Theft Ring Busted: Arrest in Maharashtra Smuggling Case

An arrest has been made in Maharashtra's Raigad district in connection with the theft of exotic birds from a local farmhouse. The accused was allegedly involved in smuggling the birds to Chennai, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.

Acting on a critical tip-off, Karjat police conducted a raid at a location in Chennai, successfully recovering the stolen birds which were taken in July. An official confirmed the capture of a suspect, Anil Jadhav, while his partner in the crime remains on the run.

The complainant, the owner of a farmhouse in Kashele, Karjat, claimed the stolen birds include an African grey parrot, a blue-and-yellow macaw, and a scarlet macaw, collectively valued between Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing to bring all perpetrators to justice.

