Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: Unpacking the Controversy

The 'caste census' in Karnataka has kicked off, engaging 1.75 lakh enumerators and covering around 7 crore people. Despite technical issues and political opposition, the survey aims to gather data using a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey has sparked concerns over its timing, execution, and potential for community division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:17 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census: Unpacking the Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-debated 'caste census' has commenced in Karnataka, marking a significant undertaking by the state to compile detailed demographic data. With 1.75 lakh enumerators involved, the survey seeks to cover roughly 7 crore people across 2 crore households.

Technical glitches, server issues, and political criticism have emerged as the survey rolls out. Obstacles have been reported in districts such as Shivamogga and Haveri, but most issues have been swiftly addressed. The survey, which involves a 60-question form, is expected to cost Rs 420 crore and aims for scientific accuracy.

Political leaders, including the BJP and community groups, have expressed skepticism. Critics argue that the survey might exacerbate divisions, given its timing and contentious nature. The Karnataka High Court is set to deliberate this month on whether to continue the survey amidst petitions questioning its legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
2
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India
3
U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

 Global
4
Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025