Karnataka's Caste Census: Unpacking the Controversy

The much-debated 'caste census' has commenced in Karnataka, marking a significant undertaking by the state to compile detailed demographic data. With 1.75 lakh enumerators involved, the survey seeks to cover roughly 7 crore people across 2 crore households.

Technical glitches, server issues, and political criticism have emerged as the survey rolls out. Obstacles have been reported in districts such as Shivamogga and Haveri, but most issues have been swiftly addressed. The survey, which involves a 60-question form, is expected to cost Rs 420 crore and aims for scientific accuracy.

Political leaders, including the BJP and community groups, have expressed skepticism. Critics argue that the survey might exacerbate divisions, given its timing and contentious nature. The Karnataka High Court is set to deliberate this month on whether to continue the survey amidst petitions questioning its legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)