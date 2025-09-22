28th National e-Governance Conference Showcases Digital Reform Successes

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) opened in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, serving as a premier platform for States and the Centre to exchange best practices and replicate successful governance models across India. The two-day conference, co-hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, brings together policymakers, administrators, and experts to explore the future of digital transformation in governance.

Civil Services in the Era of Digital India

Inaugurating the conference, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, described NCeG as a platform that enables state-to-state learning and cross-sectoral adaptation of successful governance practices.

Applauding Andhra Pradesh’s pioneering role in citizen-centric reforms, he recalled innovations such as real-time governance dashboards and outsourced civic service delivery models that originated in the State and were later emulated nationally. The Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh remains at the forefront of reform, citing upcoming initiatives including a quantum data centre in Amaravati and an additional space launch pad at Sriharikota.

The Minister emphasized that the conference’s theme, “Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation”, reflects not just aspiration but a guiding principle for India’s march toward 2047.

Governance Reforms: A Decade of Transformation

Reviewing a decade of governance reforms, Dr. Singh said:

Over 1,600 obsolete rules repealed , removing red tape.

Mandatory attestation of documents scrapped , easing citizen compliance.

Amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act ensuring accountability on both sides of bribery.

CPGRAMS grievance redressal platform , now globally recognized, addressing 26 lakh grievances annually with a 95% disposal rate .

e-Office adoption , ensuring over 95% of files in the Central Secretariat are processed digitally , cutting delays and increasing efficiency.

The Swachhata Campaign, in its fourth year, not only improved workplace hygiene but also generated revenue through scrap disposal.

He also underlined reforms in civil services training under Mission Karmayogi, shifting from a rule-based to role-based approach. Already, 88 lakh officials have enhanced their skills on the iGOT platform, equipping them for dynamic governance challenges.

Citizen-Centric Innovations

The Minister showcased several citizen-first initiatives:

Digital Life Certificate via face recognition (Jeevan Pramaan) simplifying pension access for millions of senior citizens.

Assistant Secretary Programme , giving young IAS officers early exposure to Central policymaking.

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore campaign strengthening service delivery at the grassroots.

Expanded e-Office reducing file movement, enhancing transparency, and making the Secretariat leaner and faster.

He reiterated his guiding principle for digital reform: “Digitize every function but humanize every service”, ensuring that technology enhances empathy and empowerment.

Future Governance: AI, Blockchain, IoT

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh emphasized that Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will play transformative roles in governance:

AI enabling predictive administration and improved service delivery.

Blockchain reducing corruption through tamper-proof transparency.

IoT strengthening real-time service delivery across sectors.

Recognizing Excellence: National Awards for e-Governance 2025

Later in the day, Dr. Singh conferred the National Awards for e-Governance 2025. This year saw record participation with 1.44 lakh nominations from Gram Panchayats, reflecting how digital transformation is penetrating to the grassroots.

He also felicitated winners of the Online Hackathon on Data-Driven Innovation for Citizen Grievance Redressal and launched the framework for the 2026 awards scheme.

Andhra Pradesh as Host: A Symbolic Choice

Thanking Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. Singh said Vizag was an ideal venue given Andhra Pradesh’s long history of innovation in governance. He praised the State’s push to become an IT hub and its continuing role in India’s growth story.

Broad Participation and Visakhapatnam Declaration

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, highlighted that the conference has evolved into a key forum for institutionalizing best practices and fostering cross-state learning. This year, the event features over 180 speakers across plenary and breakout sessions on themes including AI for Viksit Bharat, agri-stack, cyber security, digital service delivery, and civil service transformation.

The conference will conclude with the adoption of the Visakhapatnam Declaration, setting a roadmap for India’s future in e-Governance, aligning technological progress with citizen empowerment and administrative efficiency.