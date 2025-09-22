Left Menu

Gujarat Police Ramp Up Measures for Safe Navratri

Gujarat police have intensified measures for the Navratri festival, focusing on law and order, women's safety, traffic management, and police conduct. The deployment includes 'she teams' for women's safety at 'garba' grounds, additional police forces, and increased patrolling to ensure a smooth and safe festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Navratri celebrations commence, Gujarat police have implemented stringent measures to ensure the festival's safety and smooth execution. With a focus on law and order, authorities are taking proactive steps to safeguard citizens.

Dedicated 'she teams,' composed of women officers in traditional attire, are being deployed to 'garba' venues to prevent harassment and ensure women's safety. These teams will monitor crowded areas to quell any untoward incidents.

The Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, emphasized the importance of a coordinated response during a video conference with top state police officials, covering areas such as law and order, traffic management, and police conduct. Additional police and rapid response teams have been allocated to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

