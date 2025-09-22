U.S. Lawmakers and Chinese Defence Minister Meet to Strengthen Ties After Six Years

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers convened with China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, marking the first House of Representatives visit to Beijing in six years. Led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, the talks aimed to enhance exchanges, particularly in military communications.

During the meeting, Smith emphasized the importance of increasing dialogue, saying, 'We want to open up the lines of communication, especially around military matters.' The visit aligns with a recent phone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on alleviating strained relations.

Discussions covered economic negotiations, fentanyl trafficking, critical minerals, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, China's Vice Premier urged for candid communication and trust to foster stable trade relations. The visit also sought to address concerns over the global supply of rare earth minerals.

