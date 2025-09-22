Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers and Chinese Defence Minister Meet to Strengthen Ties After Six Years

A U.S. congressional delegation, led by Democrat Adam Smith, met with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun to improve bilateral ties and military communication. Discussions included economic negotiations, military relations, fentanyl trafficking, critical minerals, and Taiwan. The move follows a pivotal call between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers convened with China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, marking the first House of Representatives visit to Beijing in six years. Led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, the talks aimed to enhance exchanges, particularly in military communications.

During the meeting, Smith emphasized the importance of increasing dialogue, saying, 'We want to open up the lines of communication, especially around military matters.' The visit aligns with a recent phone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on alleviating strained relations.

Discussions covered economic negotiations, fentanyl trafficking, critical minerals, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, China's Vice Premier urged for candid communication and trust to foster stable trade relations. The visit also sought to address concerns over the global supply of rare earth minerals.

