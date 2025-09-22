Nagaland's Reservation Policy Under Review Amid Tribal Protests
The Nagaland government has set up a commission to review its decades-old reservation policy following pressure from major tribal associations. The panel aims to create an equitable framework for diverse tribes, assessing various socio-economic metrics. Recommendations are expected within six months.
The Nagaland government has established a commission to re-evaluate its longstanding reservation policy, as revealed by a recent notification. This decision follows demands from a coalition of five tribal groups that issued a 10-day ultimatum to the government.
Headed by retired bureaucrat R Ramakrishnan, the commission will examine the existing job reservation framework within the state government and propose a more balanced system for different tribes. The panel includes officials from key departments like Home, Law & Justice, Education, and Personnel & Administrative Reforms.
The commission's responsibilities involve analyzing constitutional and statutory provisions, evaluating socio-economic and educational factors, and engaging with tribal bodies and other stakeholders. The findings, expected within six months, will address backwardness criteria, reservation quotas, and monitoring strategies. Protest actions have been threatened if the government fails to respond promptly.
