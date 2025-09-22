Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Investigates Celebrities in 1xBet Online Betting Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Indian cricketers, actors, and celebrities about their involvement with the online betting app 1xBet. The ED aims to uncover potential money laundering activities and illegal endorsements in India.

Updated: 22-09-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate conducted an extensive interrogation session with former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, lasting over eight hours, as the agency delved into the intricacies of a money laundering investigation associated with the online betting platform 1xBet.

Officials revealed that Uthappa's session at the ED's office began at 11 am and concluded around 7:30 pm. The inquiry, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, forms part of a broader probe by the federal agency into the platform's operations, which allegedly defraud numerous users and evade taxes.

Several notable figures, including ex-cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, along with actors Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra, have faced similar questioning. The investigation scrutinizes the role of celebrities who endorsed 1xBet, exploring contact methods, payment channels, and the legal nature of their promotions amidst tightened regulations on online gaming in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

