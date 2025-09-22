US Tightens Grip: Iranian Diplomats' Shopping Spree Restricted

In a bold move, the Trump administration has restricted Iranian diplomats in New York from shopping at wholesale outlets such as Costco, without prior consent from the State Department. This decision marks yet another development in the diplomatic relations between the United States and Iran.

According to the upcoming notices in the Federal Register, the department's Office of Foreign Missions requires that Iranian diplomats obtain State Department permission to maintain memberships at wholesale clubs and purchase luxury goods. This ruling specifically targets Iranian diplomats, who have relied on stores like Costco due to the affordability and variety of products.

This measure is part of a broader crackdown on visa regulations, particularly affecting leaders and diplomats at the United Nations. The decision signifies the US government's escalation in limiting privileges for Iranian representatives, amid ongoing international discussions and gatherings.

