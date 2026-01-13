Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Twist in France's Political Future

France's prominent far-right figure, Marine Le Pen, appeared in court on Tuesday, seeking to overturn a previous embezzlement conviction. This legal battle is crucial as it might dictate her eligibility to run for the presidency in 2027.

Le Pen, 57, was convicted in March for misusing European Parliament funds and received a five-year ban from holding public office, among other penalties. The appeals court in Paris is expected to deliver a verdict at an unconfirmed later date, possibly before summer.

The case, involving Le Pen and 11 others, revolves around accusations of using EU funds for non-parliamentary work between 2004 and 2016. Le Pen maintains her innocence and argues the funds were used legitimately, challenging the judicial findings that could exclude her from future political races.