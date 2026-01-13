Left Menu

Global Pharmaceutical Innovations and Market Dynamics: Key Updates

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant developments, including Merck's forecasted revenue surge to $70 billion by the mid-2030s, Amgen's promising obesity drug MariTide, and Cardinal Health’s profit increase due to specialty drug demand. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk expand in the weight-loss drug arena, while major acquisitions and strategic partnerships continue reshaping the sector.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:31 IST
Merck anticipates $70 billion in revenue by mid-2030s, largely due to new growth drivers. Key factors include accelerated drug launches to compete with its leading cancer therapy, Keytruda. The company has revised its sales forecasts upwards, with specific focus on cardiometabolic, respiratory, and infectious disease treatments.

Amgen is gearing up to release significant data on its obesity treatment, MariTide, at a healthcare conference. The drug, currently in a mid-stage trial extension, aims to prove its efficacy in long-term weight loss management. Results will also cover its effects on diabetes, underscoring Amgen's confidence in the treatment.

Cardinal Health has adjusted its 2026 profit forecasts, citing exceptional demand for specialty medicines. The rise is attributed to heightened interest in treatments for complex conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. Their strategy capitalizes on high-margin products while navigating generic drug pricing pressures and competition.

