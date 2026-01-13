Left Menu

Karnataka Leadership Tussle: DK Shivakumar Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Political Speculations

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport, amid rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka as the government completes 2.5 years in power. Shivakumar expressed confidence in the party's decision, while criticising Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for alleged criticisms from their community.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a climate of political speculation, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport on Tuesday for discussions concerning a potential leadership shift within the state's ruling body.

The conjecture around a change in leadership has escalated as the Karnataka government reaches the halfway point of its tenure. Key figures in the fray include current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. Shivakumar remains optimistic that Congress's leadership will favor his future amid these internal considerations.

Speaking at the 'Udyami Vokkaliga Expo 2026,' Shivakumar, with deep roots in the Vokkaliga community, expressed his self-belief in the face of criticisms from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Accusations have been exchanged, with Shivakumar decrying community criticisms and asserting that his conscience validates his integrity during Kumaraswamy's tenure as CM. In his address, he emphasized the value of opportunities and trust, urging Vokkaliga entrepreneurs to remain resilient. (ANI)

