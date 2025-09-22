Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

The newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation will be led by the chief secretary as chairman, according to officials. Established by a government order on September 19, the corporation's board structure was approved by the state Cabinet on September 2.

Directors from various departments, including finance and labour, will support the board. A six-member advisory committee featuring human resource experts, industrialists, a technocrat, and a strategist has also been proposed to guide the corporation's operations.

The corporation's mandate includes managing outsourced employees' services, with a prescribed monthly honorarium and improved conditions. Service providers will be selected via the government e-marketplace, offering outsourced workers secure compensation and conditional benefits.

