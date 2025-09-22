Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

The Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, led by the chief secretary, aims to enhance conditions for outsourced employees in government sectors. It will offer structured wages and reservations while utilizing the government e-marketplace for service provider selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation will be led by the chief secretary as chairman, according to officials. Established by a government order on September 19, the corporation's board structure was approved by the state Cabinet on September 2.

Directors from various departments, including finance and labour, will support the board. A six-member advisory committee featuring human resource experts, industrialists, a technocrat, and a strategist has also been proposed to guide the corporation's operations.

The corporation's mandate includes managing outsourced employees' services, with a prescribed monthly honorarium and improved conditions. Service providers will be selected via the government e-marketplace, offering outsourced workers secure compensation and conditional benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing Gear

Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing ...

 India
2
Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

 India
3
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
4
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025