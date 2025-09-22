Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation
The Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, led by the chief secretary, aims to enhance conditions for outsourced employees in government sectors. It will offer structured wages and reservations while utilizing the government e-marketplace for service provider selection.
The newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation will be led by the chief secretary as chairman, according to officials. Established by a government order on September 19, the corporation's board structure was approved by the state Cabinet on September 2.
Directors from various departments, including finance and labour, will support the board. A six-member advisory committee featuring human resource experts, industrialists, a technocrat, and a strategist has also been proposed to guide the corporation's operations.
The corporation's mandate includes managing outsourced employees' services, with a prescribed monthly honorarium and improved conditions. Service providers will be selected via the government e-marketplace, offering outsourced workers secure compensation and conditional benefits.
