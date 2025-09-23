Left Menu

Suspended: Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Cuttack

Three police personnel in Cuttack have been suspended following the alleged custodial death of a man, Rasananda Nayak, detained for vehicle theft. The Chief Minister ordered action after complaints of third-degree torture. Nayak's death has led to accusations of police misconduct, though no official comments were released.

Bhuabneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three police officers, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Choudwar police station, Cuttack, were suspended on Monday following the alleged custodial death of Rasananda Nayak, linked to a vehicle theft case.

According to a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu was suspended amid reports of Nayak's custodial death. Earlier, Sub-inspector Niranjan Goda and constable Kamal Lochan Majhi faced suspension for "dereliction of duty." Rasananda Nayak, who had a history of bike lifting, was detained and reportedly faced "unbearable third-degree torture," which his brother claims led to a suicide in custody.

Nayak was transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital in a critical state, where he passed away. Allegations from Nayak's family accuse officers of physical assault, but the police have yet to respond to these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

