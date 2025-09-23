Left Menu

AI: The Future Watchdog of Financial Regulation

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasizes using AI in financial regulation to enhance monitoring and data utilization. Addressing concerns on regulation, Bailey advocates for maintaining vigilant oversight to prevent risky behavior, while critiquing the view of regulation as burdensome on businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:52 IST
AI: The Future Watchdog of Financial Regulation

Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, has underscored the potential of artificial intelligence in strengthening the oversight of the financial sector. Speaking at an event organized by the London School of Economics, Bailey highlighted how AI could be pivotal in analyzing extensive data to identify underlying issues within financial institutions.

Bailey expressed concerns about central banks' current data usage, emphasizing the need for improvement. He warned of the risk that regulators might miss critical evidence due to underutilized data resources, potentially overlooking significant warning signs within the system.

Additionally, Bailey reiterated his stance against reducing financial regulation, emphasizing that doing so could foster risky practices detrimental to the economy. He contested the notion that regulation is a constraint on businesses, aligning with the Bank of England's commitment to robust sector governance.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
2
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global
3
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025