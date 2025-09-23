Left Menu

Disney Stands Firm Against Trump's Media Clampdown

Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to ABC after briefly suspending the host due to comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer. The decision counteracts President Trump's media crackdown efforts, as the FCC threatened action. Kimmel plans to address the issue upon his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney has announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will resume on ABC, following a brief suspension of the host after comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk's alleged killer drew threats from the FCC chairman. This represents a high-profile media industry pushback against President Donald Trump's efforts to regulate his perceived media adversaries.

After intensive negotiations over the weekend, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Kimmel reached an agreement to bring back the show. This decision was reportedly made in the company's best interest, independent of any external pressures from station owners or regulatory threats.

Kimmel is expected to address the suspension issue during his first show back. Meanwhile, Trump's celebration of the suspension and his incorrect assertion that it was a cancellation highlight ongoing tensions between his administration and broadcast media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

