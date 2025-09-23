Disney Stands Firm Against Trump's Media Clampdown

Disney has announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will resume on ABC, following a brief suspension of the host after comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk's alleged killer drew threats from the FCC chairman. This represents a high-profile media industry pushback against President Donald Trump's efforts to regulate his perceived media adversaries.

After intensive negotiations over the weekend, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Kimmel reached an agreement to bring back the show. This decision was reportedly made in the company's best interest, independent of any external pressures from station owners or regulatory threats.

Kimmel is expected to address the suspension issue during his first show back. Meanwhile, Trump's celebration of the suspension and his incorrect assertion that it was a cancellation highlight ongoing tensions between his administration and broadcast media.

